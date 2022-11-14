Former Slovenian Foreign Minister acknowledges Musar’s victory in presidential elections

BELGRADE, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Former Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar recognized the victory of independent candidate Natasha Pirc Musar in the second round of the presidential elections in Slovenia and congratulated her on her election.

Voting took place on Sunday from 7.00 to 19.00 local time (8.00 and 20.00 Moscow time, respectively), there were about 3 thousand polling stations, about 1.7 million citizens have the right to vote. The sites were closed on time, without incident.

On the official website of the election commission, the results of counting 98.29% of the data from the polling stations were the last to be published.

For the post of head of state, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar and lawyer and civil activist Natasha Pirc Musar claimed.

According to the published data, Pirc Musar receives 54.03% of the vote, Logar – 45.96% of voters’ support. The turnout was 45.97%.

“Natasha Pirc Musar becomes the fifth president of Slovenia and the first lady president, I congratulate her,” Logar said at a briefing and thanked his and her voters. According to the politician, the opponent will be a good head of state if she listens to him and becomes “the leader of all citizens.”

“Therefore, I call on all those who voted for me to congratulate the first Slovenian lady president… A great multitude of us have clearly and loudly declared that cooperation is the only true path to our future, it is a big capital,” said the former Slovenian foreign minister.

In the first round of voting, which took place on 23 October, Logar received 33.9% support. The candidate of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), ex-Prime Minister Janez Janša, was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia in 2020-2022 and was noted for anti-Russian rhetoric, the expulsion of Russian diplomats and the revocation of accreditation from the honorary consuls of Russia, as well as in the cabinet – sending material assistance and weapons to Ukraine .

Independent candidate Natasha Pirc Musar, who is supported by left-wing voters and supporters of the ruling Freedom Movement, received 26.8% of the vote in the first. Polls of Slovenian voters before the second round of voting showed a slight advantage for 54-year-old Pirc Musar, who advocates, in particular, for the rights of the LGBT community, the right of women to have an abortion.

The current president, Borut Pahor, has served two terms in office and is constitutionally ineligible for a third term.

The powers of the Slovenian President are mostly ceremonial, along with this, he proclaims laws approved by Parliament, appointments to certain posts, including judges of the Constitutional Court, the governor of the central bank and ambassadors, and sets the date for elections to the lower house of Parliament. Elected for a term of five years.