Member of the Parliament of Moldova announced the possibility of reshuffles in the Cabinet

CHISINAU, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and members of the ruling Action and Solidarity party discussed possible reshuffles in the government, MP Radu Marian confirmed.

Earlier on Sunday, the pro-government television channel TV8, citing sources in government circles, reported that the head of state was holding a meeting where, presumably, a reshuffle in the Cabinet or the appointment of a new prime minister were being discussed. According to media reports, in the event of resignation, the next government could be headed by the current presidential adviser, Dorin Recean.

“We talked about the security situation and the political situation, we also talked about some reshuffles, but everything that was in the press today was rumors. We discussed the risks that exist and the decisions that need to be taken,” the parliamentarian said.

According to him, among other things, officials discussed the problem of hacking the Telegram channels of government officials and security officials.

Since September 18, anti-government protests have been held in Moldova by the opposition Shor party, which is joined by the Communist Party. The demonstrators are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards.

The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97 percent on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.