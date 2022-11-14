Zelensky confirms participation in G20 summit with video message

“We are very actively preparing for an important week for Ukraine, a diplomatic week. The G20 summit will be held in Indonesia, and our position will be presented… My address is already on Tuesday,” Zelensky said in a video message on the Telegram channel.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti that the Russian delegation at the G20 summit will be headed by the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov. At the G20, the Russian delegation plans to present a number of specific initiatives regarding the supply of food and energy resources, including building up gas cooperation with Turkey, organizing the supply of large consignments of grain and fertilizers, the Foreign Ministry reported.