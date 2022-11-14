World

The ruling party of Moldova discussed improving the quality of government work

CHISINAU, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The meeting of the ruling Action and Solidarity party in Moldova, which took place late at night in the building of the presidential administration, was devoted to improving the quality of government work, strengthening security, PAS deputy Lilian Karp told RIA Novosti.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Sunday evening held a meeting with members of the PAS.
“We discussed issues of improving the quality of government work and issues related to strengthening security,” Karp said at the exit from the presidential administration building.
The deputy refused to comment on the information that appeared in the media about possible personnel changes in the government and the resignation of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa.
Earlier, the Moldovan media circulated a tweet by American political strategist Jason Smart, who claimed that Dorin Recean, the current member of the security council, would be appointed as the country’s new prime minister.
Member of the Parliament of Moldova announced the possibility of reshuffles in the Cabinet

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

