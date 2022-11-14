Eco-activists stain the window and wall of the Egyptian Museum in Barcelona

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Two eco-activists stained glass with fake oil, behind which there was a copy of the Egyptian mummy, and also poured fake blood on the wall of the hall in the Egyptian Museum of Spanish Barcelona.

“We bathed the showcases of the Egyptian Museum in Barcelona in ‘blood and oil’ to warn of a climate emergency ,” eco-activist organization Futuro Vegetal said on Twitter. The statement claims that governments are defrauding people by “not taking real action.”

According to a photo released by the organization, a man and a woman doused a display case of a replica of the pharaoh’s mummy with fake oil, and the wall was smeared with fake blood. In addition, environmental activists are holding a banner reading “+2.5 degrees, climate justice.”

According to the Europa Press agency, not a single exhibit was damaged. According to the agency, the police did not detain the activists.

Recently, actions have been constantly organized in European museums in order to draw attention to the problem of climate change. So, on October 14, two girls from the British environmental movement Just Stop Oil poured tomato soup on Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. A week later, two activists from the German community “The Last Generation” threw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s “Hack” painting at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam. In Spain’s Prado Museum, eco-activists have glued themselves to the frames of Goya’s paintings.