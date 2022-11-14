World

Erdogan to discuss “gas hub” with heads of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

ANKARA, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that in early December he intends to discuss with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan the project of the “gas hub” proposed by Russia.
Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan previously instructed to work out in detail and quickly the issue of creating a gas hub in Turkey, through which Russia could move gas transit from the Nord Streams to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Erdogan also believes that Europe can receive Russian gas through Turkey.
“At the beginning of the coming month, during his visit to Turkmenistan, he intends to discuss this issue (the issue of the gas hub project) with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. I hope for good results,” Erdogan said at a briefing in Istanbul.
November 3, 21:28

Turkey announces long-term cooperation with Russia on gas hub

