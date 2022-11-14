The elected president of Slovenia promised to promote the European integration of the Balkans

BELGRADE, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The elected president of Slovenia – non-partisan politician Natasha Pirc Musar – promised to be the leader of all citizens and protect their rights, as well as to promote the accession of the countries of the Western Balkans to the EU.

Voting in the second round of the President of Slovenia took place on Sunday from 7.00 to 19.00 local time (8.00 and 20.00 Moscow time, respectively), there were about 3 thousand polling stations, about 1.7 million citizens have the right to vote. The sites were closed on time, without incident.

October 23, 01:46 The process of presidential elections in Slovenia

For the post of head of state, the former head of the Foreign Ministry, 46-year-old Anze Logar, and 54-year-old lawyer and civil activist Natasha Pirc Musar, claimed.

The results of counting 99.99% of data from polling stations were the last published on the official website of the election commission. According to the published data, Pirc Musar receives 53.86% of the vote, Logar – 46.14% of voters’ support. Turnout was 53%. The former foreign minister of Slovenia has already acknowledged the victory of his rival and congratulated her on her election.

“I will proudly enter the presidential residence with the trust that you have placed in me. I will try to become a president for everyone, to be the guarantor of fundamental human rights, constitutional rights and democracy. I will do my best so that we all unite in politics on strategic topics, stand for quality public health security of citizens,” Pirc Musar said at a briefing and clarified that we are talking about social difficulties and crime.

She stated that she wants to see Slovenia as a country where the elderly are provided for and surrounded by attention, where young people want to stay and live, as well as with a healthy environment for future generations. The elected president of Slovenia also advocated the integration of all the countries of the Western Balkans into the EU and expressed her readiness to discuss this issue with the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Vyosa Osmani.

Pirc Musar thanked her opponent Anže Logar and noted that they “survived the months of pre-election competition together and even began to perceive him as their friend.”

The current president, Borut Pahor, has served two terms in office and cannot, under the constitution, be elected for a third term, his term expires on December 23.

The powers of the Slovenian President are mostly ceremonial, along with being the supreme commander in chief, proclaiming laws approved by the parliament, appointments to certain positions, including judges of the Constitutional Court, the governor of the central bank and ambassadors, and setting the date for elections to the lower house of parliament. Elected for five years.