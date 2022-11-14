The UN General Assembly will discuss the attraction of blocked assets of Russia for the needs of Ukraine

UN, November 14 – RIA Novosti. The UN General Assembly intends, within the framework of the special session resumed on Monday, to discuss the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, said that the initiators of the meeting are pushing through a draft resolution on “bringing Russia to responsibility, including reparations to Ukraine,” and are trying to create “a mechanism that is not accountable to the GA.”

“The underlying reason for the Western initiative is visible to the naked eye – our former Western partners are trying through the General Assembly to give some semblance of legitimacy to their attempts to appropriate (or rather simply steal) Russian assets frozen in the West,” he wrote on social networks.

“They will do this at the national level, referring to the ‘will of the international community’ allegedly expressed in the General Assembly,” Polyansky added. debts of Ukraine.

He said that the “Western bloc” wanted to do without debate before the adoption of the project, but Russia was able to prevent this. “There will be debates in the end. Broadcast on UN Web TV will begin at 18.00 Moscow time on November 14,” Polyansky wrote.

The request to resume the 11th special session came from the Permanent Representatives of Canada, Guatemala, the Netherlands and Ukraine.