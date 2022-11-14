German MP called for the IRGC to be included in the list of terrorist organizations

BERLIN, November 14 – RIA Novosti. Omid Nuripur, co-chairman of the Green Party, which is part of the ruling coalition of Germany, in the light of protests in Iran, called on the EU to list the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the country’s elite military unit) as a terrorist organization.

Nuripur said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the protesters “no longer believe in gradual reforms, but want a different, democratic Iran.” The politician welcomed the EU’s decision to impose “first sanctions” against Tehran, adding that German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock is in favor of further restrictive measures.

On September 13, Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent for an explanatory conversation to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She died three days later. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a hijab or “Rusari” headscarf, which, according to law, must cover the head of an Iranian woman.