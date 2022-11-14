German MP called for the IRGC to be included in the list of terrorist organizations

World
BERLIN, November 14 – RIA Novosti. Omid Nuripur, co-chairman of the Green Party, which is part of the ruling coalition of Germany, in the light of protests in Iran, called on the EU to list the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the country’s elite military unit) as a terrorist organization.
Nuripur said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the protesters “no longer believe in gradual reforms, but want a different, democratic Iran.” The politician welcomed the EU’s decision to impose “first sanctions” against Tehran, adding that German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock is in favor of further restrictive measures.
“The EU should include the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC – ed.), the main sources of oppression, in its list of terrorists,” Nouripur said, also calling for a freeze on accounts.
Protests in Iran began in mid-September over the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by the vice police. Protests and riots take place mainly in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Balochistan, Tehran and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters, who in their media circulate messages of a subversive, anti-Iranian nature, as well as calls for the overthrow of power in Iran. The rioters are systematically attacking and killing members of the security forces – the police, the IRGC, as well as members of one of the major military structures – the Basij.
On September 13, Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent for an explanatory conversation to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She died three days later. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a hijab or “Rusari” headscarf, which, according to law, must cover the head of an Iranian woman.
