At least 19 dead and six injured by accident in Egypt | News

At least 19 dead and six injured by accident in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported this Saturday that at least 19 people died and six others were injured as a result of a road accident in which a minibus overturned on a road in the Nile delta, in the north of the country.

According to official sources, the vehicle, whose exact number of people is still unknown, fell into a ditch in Dakalia province due to a steering wheel malfunction.

In this regard, the province’s security director, Marwan Habib, specified the accident was caused when the minibus driver was about to overtake incorrectly.

In turn, the authorities indicated that the river rescue personnel, ambulances and the Police went to the scene of the event and rescued at least 16 people with vital signs but seriously injured.

Similarly, the statement states that the injured were transferred to two hospital facilities in Dakalia while the rescue forces continue to comb the area due to the possibility of finding more people.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Daqahlia bus accident, and wishes a complete and speedy recovery to those injured.

According to local media, accidents are frequent in the African country due to poor road conditions, as well as the ineffectiveness of sanctions against those who break the law.

Accordingly, the national statistics agency specified that accidents caused the death of 7,101 people last year, which represents an increase of 15.2 percent year-on-year compared to the same previous period.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



