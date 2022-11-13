Shooting near a school leaves four injured in Montreal, Canada | News

Report This Content

At least four people were injured and sent to a local hospital after a shooting near Montmorency College in the suburb of Laval, police in Montreal, Canada reported.

The shots were heard at 5:30 p.m. local time in a park opposite Montmorency College in the suburb of Laval, said Canadian police spokeswoman Genevieve Major.

Police set up a perimeter around the school, where nearly 10,000 students take classes, and ordered it closed as officers searched for at least one suspect.

#NEW: Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred in a park just outside College Montmorency in Laval on Friday night. Around 500 students locked themselves in classrooms until midnight Friday. According to Laval police, no arrests have yet been made.

Photo: CityNews pic.twitter.com/Oh7N5cXaM2

— CityNewsMontreal (@CityNewsMTL)

November 12, 2022

The students were moved to safe spaces, while their parents waited uncertainly for updates as many rushed to the scene. Traffic was contained in both directions. The school remained closed several hours later.

The incident comes on the same day as another major police operation at a university south of Montreal that resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old man.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police said the man was arrested Friday night and is expected to appear in court on Saturday on charges of making threats.

Students and staff at the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu school told local media they were ordered to lock themselves in classrooms with the lights off for most of the day, while the police operation continued outside.

The Minister of Public Security of the province of Quebec, Francois Bonnardel, said on Twitter that the students “experienced a difficult situation today” and that he would wait for the results of the police investigation “to fully understand what happened.”

Officers arrested the man about an hour after the 911 call “based on information obtained from multiple sources,” police said in a news release Friday night.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

