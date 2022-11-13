Democrats tied with Republicans in the US Senate race. | News

Report This Content

The candidate for the Democratic Party of the United States. for senator from the state of Arizona (south), Mark Kelly, was declared the winner this Friday night in the electoral contest to obtain said seat, which positioned the president’s bench Joe Biden just one seat away from gaining control of the Upper House of Congress.

After three days of counting, Kelly obtained 51.8 percent of the votes in favor against the Republican candidate Blake Masters. With his victory, the Democratic Party tied 49 senators against the Republican Party and placed the spotlight on the state of Nevada, where the vote count has not yet concluded.

If the victory of Biden’s party in this last territory materializes, the Democrats would get 50 seats in the Senate to obtain the majority with the vote of the vice president, Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Adam Laxalt, former attorney general of the state of Nevada, with 95 percent of the votes counted, leads Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who has 48.4 percent of the vote, by just one tenth of a percentage point.

As for the seat corresponding to the state of Georgia, it will be disputed on December 6 in the second round between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, after neither reached 50 percent in the midterm elections that took place last Tuesday.

After learning of the Arizona result, former President Donald Trump blamed the Republican defeat on the poor state of the electoral machines and assured that the result was “a scam” due to alleged fraud.

In this sense, the unfeasible “red tide” announced by Trump prior to the elections has cast doubt on his leadership within the Republican ranks, in which the re-elected governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is outlined as a possible candidate for the presidency. .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



