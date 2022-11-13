Presidents of Russia and Iran agree to boost bilateral cooperation | News

Report This Content

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Iran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, agreed on Saturday to deepen bilateral political and economic cooperation during a telephone conversation.

According to the Kremlin press office, both heads of state agreed to promote work in sectors such as transport and logistics, for which they will increase their contacts.

The entity‘s statement states that Putin and Raisi addressed “pressing bilateral issues, focusing on how to intensify cooperation in the political, commercial and economic fields, including in the field of transport and logistics. They agreed that the corresponding Russian and Iranian institutions will increase contacts.”

A note from the Iranian Presidency disclosed that Raisi highlighted Russia’s desire to further integrate with Iran and develop transport lines in the Eurasian region, thereby boosting economic and trade activity.

During the telephone contact, Putin reiterated his condolences to his Iranian counterpart for the victims of the terrorist attack on October 26 against the Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh, in the city of Shiraz, capital of Fars province, located south-central from the country.

That violent incident caused fifteen deaths and 45 injuries, including two children. On November 7, Tehran announced the arrest of 26 terrorists involved in the armed attack perpetrated against the mausoleum.

According to the Ministry of Information and National Security, those responsible for the incident come from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, while its main coordinator was identified as an Azeri citizen who, prior to the attack, contacted the Islamic State (IS).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



