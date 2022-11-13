Yerevan again accused Baku of shelling at the border

YEREVAN, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Armenian Defense Ministry again accused the Azerbaijani armed forces of shelling Armenian positions on the border.

“On November 12, from 18.00 to 19.00 (17.00 – 18.00 Moscow time), units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from small arms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the report says.

It is noted that there are no losses from the Armenian side.

“As of 20.30 (19.30 Moscow time) the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,” the press service said.

Skirmishes periodically take place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The last serious aggravation occurred on the night of September 13th. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military fired at the border areas of Armenia – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) using artillery and drones. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry.