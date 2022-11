Indonesian Ministry of Health: G20 countries agree to create “Pandemic Fund”

The press conference was devoted to the results of the second meeting of the Ministers of Finance and Health of the G20 countries, held that day on the Indonesian island of Bali in a mixed format, which completed the process of creating a fund designed to help small, medium and developing countries purchase vaccines and medicines while infectious disease pandemics.

“All decisions of the G20 are taken exclusively by consensus. Look, it is very difficult to reach consensus in the current geopolitical situation. But in this geopolitical situation, we managed to reach consensus on the creation of a fund, and this is the most important thing,” the Indonesian minister said in response to a question from journalists how the geopolitical situation influenced the decisions of the ministerial meeting.