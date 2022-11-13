World

Indonesian Ministry of Health: G20 countries agree to create “Pandemic Fund”

BANGKOK, November 12 – RIA Novosti. G20 countries have reached consensus on establishing a Pandemic Fund despite geopolitical differences, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at a press conference.
The press conference was devoted to the results of the second meeting of the Ministers of Finance and Health of the G20 countries, held that day on the Indonesian island of Bali in a mixed format, which completed the process of creating a fund designed to help small, medium and developing countries purchase vaccines and medicines while infectious disease pandemics.
Indonesia has a rolling G20 presidency in 2022.
“All decisions of the G20 are taken exclusively by consensus. Look, it is very difficult to reach consensus in the current geopolitical situation. But in this geopolitical situation, we managed to reach consensus on the creation of a fund, and this is the most important thing,” the Indonesian minister said in response to a question from journalists how the geopolitical situation influenced the decisions of the ministerial meeting.
Ministerial meetings on various areas of activity are being held in preparation for the G20 Leadership Summit to be held in Bali on 15 and 16 November.
Russia coped with the pandemic, said Murashko at the G20 summit

