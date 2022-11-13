Media: Berlin police criticized because of the pro-Russian views of the employee

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Berlin police faced criticism after it became known about the pro-Russian views of one of its employees, who also had access to secret documents, writes the German newspaper Welt.

According to her, we are talking about Michael Bock, who “until recently” served in the Berlin police unit investigating politically motivated crimes. It is noted that such a position requires an impeccable reputation, since the work is related to confidential intelligence information.

November 5, 18:25 Kyiv labels German politician as “terrorist” for calling for ceasefire

According to the publication, the activities of Bock, who has never hidden his beliefs, “puts in a dubious light” the fact that he had access to confidential information. According to the newspaper, Boka is compromised, for example, by the delivery of humanitarian aid from Berlin to Donetsk and Luhansk back in 2015 (according to the newspaper, the policeman not only organized the delivery, but also personally took part in it).

In addition, Bock participated in the parade on Red Square on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and stated that he was then “almost opposite the President (of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin)”. The policeman is also credited with allegedly “maintaining contacts with the ultra-right.”

According to the publication, the Berlin police said that a disciplinary investigation had been launched. “We take this very seriously,” said Metropolitan Police Chief Barbara Slovik.

Kai Wegner of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany’s largest opposition party, criticized the police. “Unfortunately, this case causes significant damage to the reputation of the Berlin police,” Wegner said. It is noted that Bok himself rejects the accusations against him, and he did not answer the questions of the publication.