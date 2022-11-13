Baku denied Yerevan’s information about the shelling of positions on the border

BAKU, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that it refutes the information of the Armenian side about the shelling of the positions of the Armenian armed forces on the border.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry accused the Azerbaijani armed forces of shelling their positions.

November 11, 09:58 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unacceptable

“The information disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army on units of the opposite side on November 12 from 18:00 to 19:00 (17:00-18:00 Moscow time) does not correspond to reality. We categorically refute the widespread information,” the statement says. message of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Skirmishes periodically take place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The last serious aggravation occurred on the night of September 13th. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military fired at the border areas of Armenia – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) using artillery and drones. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry.