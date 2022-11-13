Media: at the G20 summit in Bali, they decided to abandon the traditional common photo

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Indonesia abandoned the tradition of taking a group photo at the G20 summit due to disagreements between its participants amid the Ukrainian crisis, writes the Independent newspaper.

The so-called family photo, in which world leaders pose together at major international summits, demonstrating strength and unity, appears to be abolished at the upcoming G20 summit.

It is noted that such a decision was made due to geopolitical tensions around the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, increased disagreements between the participants of the summit may have an impact on the adoption of a joint statement at the end of the summit in Bali, the article summarizes.

This week, the Foreign Ministry announced that the Russian delegation to the G20 summit will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, accounting for about 85 percent of global GDP, over 75 percent of world trade, and about two-thirds of the world ‘s population. This year’s G20 Leaders’ Meeting will be held in Bali on November 15-16.