Macron says he will support normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku

PARIS, November 12 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said in a conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that he was ready to support the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the Elysee Palace reported on Saturday.

The President of France had a telephone conversation with the leader of Azerbaijan on Saturday.

“Macron reaffirmed France’s full readiness to support the process of normalizing relations between the two countries and to seek a political solution in the region that will allow peace to be established,” the Elysee Palace said in a communiqué.

It is noted that the French leader welcomed the stabilizing effect of the EU civil mission along the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.