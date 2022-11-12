In the Czech Republic, the mafia of Ukrainian “infantrymen” was exposed

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. In the Czech Republic, large mafia groups are engaged in smuggling illegal migrants across the country’s borders, Ukrainians are usually their guides, journalist Magdalena Komurkova wrote in an article for the Lidovky newspaper.

“Since the beginning of the year, the police have detained more than 220 guides who were trying to illegally transfer Syrian refugees to the Czech Republic. This is mainly done by Ukrainians, who were nicknamed foot soldiers,” the observer noted.

The article says that large organized crime groups earn a lot of money in this way. So, a Syrian refugee who wants to get to Germany can even pay more than one hundred thousand crowns (more than four thousand euros. – Approx. ed.).

“We detained 49 Ukrainians, 33 Syrians, 26 Czechs. This is the main national composition,” Josef Urban, press secretary of the police for foreigners, told the publication.

The publication added that in past years only a few dozen conductors per year were detained in the Czech Republic.

“They could have lived here even before the conflict. However, after it began, thousands of Ukrainians came to the Czech Republic, and some faced financial problems. Some are trying to solve them in such an illegal way,” the source of the newspaper said.

The Czech Republic plans to toughen the punishment for guides of illegal migrants, increasing the maximum prison term for such a violation of the law from five years in prison to eight, Lidovky added.

As Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said earlier, Prague has provided temporary asylum to about 450,000 refugees from Ukraine since February. The Czech government was forced to temporarily introduce a border regime on the border with Slovakia due to a sharp influx of migrants.

According to official information from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to July 5, about 8.8 million people left Ukraine.

