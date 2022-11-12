Arakhamia predicted a possible date for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Verkhovna Rada Deputy David Arakhamia, who led the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks with Russia, believes that new negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow can take place in the second half of 2023, according to the Ukrainian edition Strana.ua.

“Honestly, I think that this (negotiations – ed.) will be when the electoral cycles start working both in Russia and in the United States, that is, it will be somewhere in the second half of next year, when the presidential race will already start in the United States,” the newspaper quoted the deputy as saying.

On November 8, Volodymyr Zelensky, after Western media reports that Kyiv was being pushed towards a dialogue with Russia, named Ukraine’s conditions for starting a dialogue. According to him, this is “the restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN charter, compensation for all losses, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again.” At the same time, earlier Zelensky signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also stated that Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia while Putin is president.