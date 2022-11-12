How and why did the First World War end? | News

The First World War caused more than nine million deaths, after the assassination of the Archduke of Austria, Francisco Fernando, which was the trigger for the declaration of war by several nations and the subsequent combat for four years.

From July 28, 1914 to November 11, 1918 the war lasted. On this day, hostilities ended with the signing of an armistice between the two opposing sides: the Triple Entente and the central powers of the Triple Alliance.

The Triple Entente (composed of the United Kingdom, France and the Russian empire) prevailed over the Triple Alliance (which grouped the German and Austro-Hungarian empires). His military superiority was decisive for the end of the war.

#Event��️⏳| On such a day as today, November 11, 1918, world history turned around after the signing of the Copègne Armistice of the First World War. Ending what until now had been the most devastating war in human history. pic.twitter.com/wjQvPQr08N

— MG Sidney Lazaro Partidas (@SLazaroPartidas)

November 11, 2022

The victory was total: the German empire lost a large amount of territory and was forced to pay a high compensation —which it finished paying in 2010—; while the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires were dissolved.

Officially the First World War ended on June 28, 1919 when the Treaty of Versailles was signed, which was lapidary with Germany, pointed out as responsible for the misfortunes caused by the combat.





