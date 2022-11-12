ASEAN accepts membership of East Timor in principle | News

Report This Content

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on Friday in principle to admit East Timor as the group’s 11th member, the bloc said in a statement.

The half-island nation, officially called Timor Leste, will also receive observer status at ASEAN’s high-level meetings, the bloc said after regional leaders met in Phnom Penh for their annual summit.

“We…agreed in principle to admit Timor Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member,” the statement said, adding that next steps would include a “roadmap for full membership” to be presented at next month’s summit. year.

On the afternoon of 10 November 2022, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Chair of ASEAN 2022, together with other ASEAN Heads of State/Government, had the Interface with the Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council pic.twitter.com/mhnvRiDShc

— Office of Cambodian PM ���� (@PeacePalaceKH)

November 10, 2022

East Timorese voted for independence from the occupation of neighboring Indonesia in a UN-supervised referendum in 1999, and the country was officially recognized by the UN in 2002, making it the youngest state in Asia.

The resource-rich country of 1.3 million people immediately began the ASEAN accession process, but only formally applied for membership in 2011.

Meanwhile, at the regional body’s summit, the most contentious issue is expected to be whether the group should crack down on Myanmar amid its long-running political conflict.

Other issues to be discussed at the ASEAN summit will include escalating tensions between North and South Korea and territorial conflicts with China in the South China Sea.

The economic recovery of the region from the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine are also expected to be discussed during the meeting.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



