Xi Jinping will meet with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit | News

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed this Friday that President Xi Jinping will meet next week with his counterpart, Joe Biden, within the framework of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Chinese president meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying announced that “at the invitation of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th G20 Summit in Bali from November 14 to 17.”

Similarly, the spokesperson reported that following the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Chinese president will attend the 29th Economic Leaders’ Meeting of the Asia-Asia Economic Cooperation Forum from November 17 to 19. Pacific (APEC) in Bangkok.

#China confirms attendance of its president Xi Jinping at the G20 and APEC summit in Indonesia and Thailand, respectively

In this sense, the diplomat pointed out that aside from both, Xi Jinping will hold meetings with his peers from France, Emmanuel Macron; United States, Joe Biden; Senegal, Macky Sall and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, among other leaders.

The next meeting between Xi and Biden would be the first in person after the US elections as it will take place in the midst of a context tempered by the exacerbation of contradictions due to Taiwan.

The head of the White House specified that “when we speak I want to define what our red lines are, understand what he considers to be critical national interests of China, what I consider to be critical interests of the United States, determine whether or not they conflict.”

This would be the second outing for the Chinese head of state in 2022 after he participated last September in the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand when he visited Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



