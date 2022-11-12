Humanitarian ship arrives in France with 230 immigrants | News

Report This Content

The Ocean Viking, the ambulance ship chartered by the French NGO SOS Méditerranée after three weeks of wandering in search of a safe port in Italy, docked Friday morning in Toulon, “exceptionally” and under “a duty of humanity”, announced the French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Once in port, he disembarked the men, women and children he had rescued off the coast of Libya and they were immediately placed in a “waiting room”, according to the Interior Ministry. For their part, local authorities in Toulon announced that the passengers will be escorted to the Giens peninsula.

In the accommodation center they could stay for about twenty days. The men, women and children on board were rescued off the coast of Libya and some come from countries at war.

Now, 11 European States are left engaged to reprimand 175 of the 234 passagers of the Ocean Viking. La France peut compter sur le soutien de ses partenaires. Nous les en remercions chaleureusement. European solidarity is a challenge.

November 11, 2022

November 11, 2022

The survivors aboard the Ocean Viking, including 57 children, “will not be able to leave the administrative center where we are going to place them and, therefore, technically they will not be on French soil,” Darmanin said. Their arrival in France has sparked protests from of the Italian Government of Georgia Meloni, who criticized the French decision.

In fact, Darmain described as inhumane the Italian decision not to allow migrants to disembark and announced the cancellation of the reception of migrants from Italy within the framework of European quotas.

“Disembarking almost three weeks after their rescue, so far from the area of ​​operation in the central Mediterranean, is the result of a dramatic failure from all the European states, which have violated maritime law in an unprecedented manner.” pic.twitter.com/QRUgsK1rVG

November 10, 2022

November 10, 2022

As of Friday, all these people, who come from different countries, including some at war, will be subject to health monitoring, then security checks by intelligence services, before being heard by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees (Ofpra), which grants refugee status, the Interior Ministry said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



