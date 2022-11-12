World

Former President Trump Accuses Florida Governor of Disloyalty | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, accused the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, of disloyalty, while reminding him that his support was essential in the 2018 local elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Committee Investigating Assault on Capitol Hill Summons Trump to Testify

Trump’s remarks come after DeSantis hinted at running for the GOP presidency when the former president is scheduled to announce his candidacy next week.

In this sense, the former head of the White House denounced the media for attacking his figure, meanwhile, he specified that “this is the same as in 2015 or 2016, when Fox News fought with me until I won, and after that no They could have been nicer to me.”

For her part, the Republican lieutenant governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears, told national media that “voters have spoken and said they want a different leader and a true leader understands when he has become a liability.”

In this sense, who in 2020 supported Trump’s re-election, stressed that “a true leader understands that it is time to get off the stage. It’s time to move on.”

�� | Trump directs a new attack against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, against Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. He calls out DeSantis for being a run-of-the-mill Republican governor and political dead man before he got his endorsement.

Trump self-sabotages. pic.twitter.com/IWOENqZCsn

– Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon)
November 10, 2022

DeSantis was re-elected as governor in the midterm elections with 59.4 percent of the votes in favor against the Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, which revealed the possibility in the Republican Party as a possible candidate for the presidential elections.

On the other hand, from the Republican caucus they insist that Trump postpone his candidacy announcement until after the celebration of the second round of the elections in the state of Georgia.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

COP27 analyzes alternatives for decarbonization | News

2 hours ago

US extends TPS until 2024 for six countries | News

3 hours ago

Report a Palestinian wounded by Israeli forces in the West Bank | News

4 hours ago

CPVS announced an operation to neutralize IS-linked militants *

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.