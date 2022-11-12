COP27 analyzes alternatives for decarbonization | News

Report This Content

Delegates from around the world discuss decarbonization as one of the central issues this Friday at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

Climate change summit kicks off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Public and private sector leaders discuss pathways and strategies to decarbonize industrial sectors, including energy, concrete and steel.

The thematic day began with a session entitled “The Challenge of Decarbonization”, which addressed the courses of action needed to decarbonize hard-to-reduce sectors and improve people’s livelihoods.

According to the president of the COP27, Sameh Shoukry, “The climate crisis is existential, primordial and always present, and we must analyze each piece of the puzzle, including the decarbonization of the industrial sectors that support the global economy”.

Shoukry commented that “today’s activities provide an important opportunity to discuss critical plans and policies needed to reduce carbon footprints, particularly in hard-to-reduce sectors. We hope the talks will help ease the much-needed transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitization of the African Union, Amani Abou-Zeid, stated that his “is the region most affected by climate change: the cost of damage is between 50 and 80 billion dollars every year, not to mention the loss of life and conflict caused by climate change. It is not a theory for us, it is our life.”

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said, for his part, “it is the food that is not on our table, it is the harvest that has been annihilated”, he agreed, saying that it is a “global problem that needs a global solution”. .

The decarbonization day at COP27 has featured discussion panels and events, including national and civil society pavilions, to advance compliance with the 2015 Paris Agreements.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



