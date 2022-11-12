US extends TPS until 2024 for six countries | News

The Government of the United States announced this Thursday the extension until the year 2024 for migrants from six countries the Temporary Protection Status (TPS), a migratory benefit that legalizes the stay in North American territory.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that the measure will apply until June 30, 2024 for migrants from Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Sudan and Nepal and benefits more than 330,000 people.

In this sense, according to official sources, around 190,000 Salvadorans, 57,000 Hondurans and 2,550 Nicaraguans are beneficiaries of the initiative created in 1990 and which includes 15 countries.

Our hunger strike which was set to begin today, will be indefinitely postponed.

Join us as TODAY as we welcome the latest 18 month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Nepal, Haiti, & Sudan #TPSJustice #ResidencyNow pic.twitter.com/UDimAbIRdE

— Nat’l TPS Alliance (@TPS_Alliance)

November 11, 2022

The authorities specified that the citizens of those countries who remain under that condition can renew the status with which they can live and reside legally in the United States.

In 2018, a federal court in California ruled in favor of immigrants after former US President Donald Trump ordered the end of the measure.

However, in 2020, three judges of the Ninth Circuit of Appeals revoked the previous order, so a process of conversations began with the legal team of the migrants, which were interrupted last week.

From this, the TPS National Alliance affirmed that “even if it is small, it is still a victory! And it does not come from any lobbyist, intermediary or politician, it is a direct result of the TPSian community, of those who fought and those who will continue to fight towards a permanent residence.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



