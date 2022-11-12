Report a Palestinian wounded by Israeli forces in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

A Palestinian was injured this Friday during the repression of the Israeli forces against the weekly protest in rejection of the illegal settlements in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the province of Qalqilia, West Bank.

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian youth in Nablus

The WAFA agency reported that the local activist, Morad Shtewi, denounced that Israeli soldiers used rubber-coated bullets and launched tear gas against the protesters.

During the incident, a Palestinian was injured by a rubber-coated bullet, while others suffocated from gas inhalation.

Every Friday for years, residents of Kafr Qaddum and neighboring towns protest to express their rejection of the illegal construction of Israeli settlements.

Official data records that more than 650,000 Israeli settlers live in settlements established in occupied Palestinian territories, despite the denunciation of various organizations about the violation of international law.

Another Palestinian injured in Hebron

This fact adds to the one reported this day in the town of Hebron, where another young man was wounded by Israeli forces while he was in his vehicle.

According to WAFA, citing the source, the young man was driving down Shalaleh Street in Hebron when Israeli soldiers asked him to stop and fired tear gas at the vehicle before physically assaulting him.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



