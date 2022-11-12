CPVS announced an operation to neutralize IS-linked militants *

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian security forces conducted a special operation to search for and neutralize ISIS-related militants in the Deraa-Al-Balyad area of ​​the city of Daraa, said Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic.

“The territory of the district was cleared, more than 300 buildings were checked, 24 militants were destroyed, 24 were arrested, six improvised explosive devices were found and neutralized,” the major general said.

According to him, 21 participants have settled the status of the armed groups of the Syrian opposition. In addition, 62 weapons were handed over, including 50 machine guns and 12 grenade launchers and more than eight thousand ammunition.

The daily work of the commission to regulate the status of reconciled militants and the point for receiving weapons and ammunition in the Deraa-al-Balyad area continues, Yegorov added.

At the end of last week, the general reported that Jabhat al-Nusra militants, together with the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, were planning to attack areas in Idlib where refugee camps are located in order to blame Russia for this.

