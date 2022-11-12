World

CPVS announced an operation to neutralize IS-linked militants *

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian security forces conducted a special operation to search for and neutralize ISIS-related militants in the Deraa-Al-Balyad area of ​​the city of Daraa, said Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic.
“The territory of the district was cleared, more than 300 buildings were checked, 24 militants were destroyed, 24 were arrested, six improvised explosive devices were found and neutralized,” the major general said.
November 9, 22:11

CPVS in Syria says militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees

According to him, 21 participants have settled the status of the armed groups of the Syrian opposition. In addition, 62 weapons were handed over, including 50 machine guns and 12 grenade launchers and more than eight thousand ammunition.
The daily work of the commission to regulate the status of reconciled militants and the point for receiving weapons and ammunition in the Deraa-al-Balyad area continues, Yegorov added.
At the end of last week, the general reported that Jabhat al-Nusra militants, together with the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, were planning to attack areas in Idlib where refugee camps are located in order to blame Russia for this.
November 7, 13:53War in Syria

Astana to host new round of talks on Syria

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Protesters tried to block Biden’s speech at the climate summit

2 hours ago

Terrorists carried out seven shellings in the Idlib de-escalation zone in a day

2 hours ago

Sweden says it’s falling into a NATO trap

2 hours ago

China spoke about the damage to the US international reputation

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.