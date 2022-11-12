World

Protesters tried to block Biden’s speech at the climate summit

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Protesters shouted to try to interfere with the speech of US President Joe Biden at the climate summit COP27.
According to Reuters, the protesters who were in the hall unfurled a banner during Biden’s speech. And on videos posted on social networks, you can hear how loud sounds from the audience interrupt the speech.
The American president, hearing the sounds, looked around in surprise, but did not interrupt his speech. According to Reuters, security officers soon took the poster from the protesters.
Biden: special operation proves the necessity of abandoning fossil fuels

