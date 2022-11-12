Terrorists carried out seven shellings in the Idlib de-escalation zone in a day

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* carried out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in a day, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR, said.

“Over the past 24 hours, seven shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *. In the province of Idlib – six shellings, in the province of Latakia – one shelling,” Yegorov said at a briefing.

He added that in Idlib, as a result of a mortar attack carried out by terrorists from the Maaret-Muhos region on the positions of government forces located there, one Syrian soldier was killed and another was injured.

* Terrorist organization banned in Russia