World

Sweden says it’s falling into a NATO trap

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. After Sweden joins NATO, nuclear weapons and American military bases will appear on the country’s territory, as this is in the interests of the United States, the Swedish newspaper Proletären writes.
“Now, behind the veil of fog and alarmism that Russia allegedly wants to attack Sweden, the reality is being exposed,” the material translated by InoTV says.
Yesterday, 10:52 Special military operation in Ukraine

Media: many NATO countries supported Ukraine’s application for membership

Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that Sweden will not follow the example of Denmark and Norway and will not place either permanent bases of the North Atlantic Alliance or nuclear weapons on its territory, the author of the article noted.
The latter also actively opposed this at one time, but in the end, Oslo and Copenhagen had to agree with the Americans to build military bases, the publication specifies.
November 10, 15:13

German Foreign Minister warns Hungary over NATO

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, on May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted applications to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering the bloc’s expansion due to security and counter-terrorism issues, but on June 29 signed a memorandum with Stockholm and Helsinki, which takes into account all the reasons for Ankara’s concerns.
After that, the republic withdrew its objections to the entry of new countries into NATO. At the same time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew attention to the fact that the speed of the process of joining the alliance depends on the fulfillment of Ankara’s conditions.
As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.
November 9, 23:24

NATO Secretary General warns Russia’s military potential should not be underestimated

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

China spoke about the damage to the US international reputation

24 mins ago

Media: in Spain will condemn the group that planned to attack the yachts of the Russians

41 mins ago

Media: vessels with disabled location sensors were noticed near Nord Stream

59 mins ago

British mercenary was seriously injured in the battle near Artemovsk, media reported

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.