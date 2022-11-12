MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. After Sweden joins NATO, nuclear weapons and American military bases will appear on the country’s territory, as this is in the interests of the United States, the Swedish newspaper Proletären writes.

“Now, behind the veil of fog and alarmism that Russia allegedly wants to attack Sweden, the reality is being exposed,” the material translated by InoTV says.

Yesterday, 10:52 Special military operation in Ukraine Media: many NATO countries supported Ukraine’s application for membership

Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that Sweden will not follow the example of Denmark and Norway and will not place either permanent bases of the North Atlantic Alliance or nuclear weapons on its territory, the author of the article noted.

The latter also actively opposed this at one time, but in the end, Oslo and Copenhagen had to agree with the Americans to build military bases, the publication specifies.

November 10, 15:13 German Foreign Minister warns Hungary over NATO

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, on May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted applications to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering the bloc’s expansion due to security and counter-terrorism issues, but on June 29 signed a memorandum with Stockholm and Helsinki, which takes into account all the reasons for Ankara’s concerns.

After that, the republic withdrew its objections to the entry of new countries into NATO. At the same time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew attention to the fact that the speed of the process of joining the alliance depends on the fulfillment of Ankara’s conditions.

As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.