China spoke about the damage to the US international reputation

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The international reputation of the United States was under attack due to the transfer of the problem of internal party struggle to the international arena, writes Global Times.

“Joe Biden, speaking at COP27 in Egypt, was confronted by an international audience most convinced of the lack of US credibility in keeping promises after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi brought U.S. internal partisan strife to COP27 for political purposes. This caused even more damage. the international reputation of the United States,” the report says.

The article notes that the day before Biden’s scheduled speech at COP27, Pelosi appeared at the UN’s global climate summit, using the international stage to criticize the Republicans. There she stated that there were disagreements between the parties on the climate crisis.

“Pelosi’s remarks have damaged the international reputation of the United States, but she does not care. It seems that she is ready to do anything to strengthen the political power of the Democrats,” Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Affairs at the China University of Foreign Affairs, was quoted as saying.

At the same time, Pelosi spoke about these problems at a time when the results of the US midterm elections had not yet been finally summed up, the journalist notes. He also added that the Republicans are gradually moving closer to gaining control of the House of Representatives. This will allow them to block Biden’s legislative program, including on environmental issues, the author believes.

The climate conference under the auspices of the UN COP27 opened in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri was elected president of the conference. The Minister said that African countries need funding to deal with the effects of climate change due to the fact that the population suffers from them without making a significant contribution to climate change. More than 120 heads of state will speak at the summit on Monday and Tuesday as part of the conference. More than 44 thousand people participate in the conference, it will end on November 18.