Media: in Spain will condemn the group that planned to attack the yachts of the Russians

MADRID, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Spain’s prosecutors are asking for 8 to 14 years in prison for members of an Islamist cell that planned to attack Russian businessmen’s yachts, La Razon reported Friday.

According to her, these actions were planned against the backdrop of the radicalization of the postulates of radical jihadism DAISH * in the period from 2016 to 2018. The main purpose of the group was to carry out attacks against Russian interests in Spain.

The cell, which was under the control of Daesh *, was based in Barcelona, ​​​​the newspaper writes. It is planned that all members of the group, consisting of six people, will appear in court on Monday.

We are talking about three yachts owned by Russian businessmen. These vessels moored at various times between 2016 and 2018 at the Port of Barcelona.

* Terrorist organization banned in Russia