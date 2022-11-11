World

Media: in Spain will condemn the group that planned to attack the yachts of the Russians

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MADRID, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Spain’s prosecutors are asking for 8 to 14 years in prison for members of an Islamist cell that planned to attack Russian businessmen’s yachts, La Razon reported Friday.
According to her, these actions were planned against the backdrop of the radicalization of the postulates of radical jihadism DAISH * in the period from 2016 to 2018. The main purpose of the group was to carry out attacks against Russian interests in Spain.
November 8, 11:38

In Germany, 30 paintings were seized from the yacht “Usmanov’s sisters”, media reported

The cell, which was under the control of Daesh *, was based in Barcelona, ​​​​the newspaper writes. It is planned that all members of the group, consisting of six people, will appear in court on Monday.
We are talking about three yachts owned by Russian businessmen. These vessels moored at various times between 2016 and 2018 at the Port of Barcelona.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia
November 7, 10:11

The confiscated yachts will cost the US and Italy $50 million a year

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Media: vessels with disabled location sensors were noticed near Nord Stream

31 mins ago

British mercenary was seriously injured in the battle near Artemovsk, media reported

52 mins ago

Media: Investigation of the “Skripal case” will establish whether the accusation of Russia is true

1 hour ago

The UN announced the shipment of the first batch of Russian fertilizers to Malawi

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.