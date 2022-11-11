Media: vessels with disabled location sensors were noticed near Nord Stream

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. In the days before the terrorist attack on Nord Stream, two unidentified ships with disabled sensors passed in the area near them, writes Wired, citing Space Know, an analytic company.

It is noted that the recorded length of these vessels was 95-130 meters. According to analysts, they passed within a few kilometers of pipeline leaks.

“We noticed some dark ships, vessels that were of considerable size, that were passing through the area of ​​interest. They had their position transmitting systems turned off, that is, there was no information about their movement, and they also tried to hide information about the place their location and general information from the world ,” explained the head and co-founder of the company, Jerry Javornicki.

Representatives of the company said that after analyzing satellite images for 90 days, they were able to fix 25 different ships passing in the area. At the same time, 23 of them had identification systems turned on, the publication emphasizes.

The authors of the material suggest that the experts’ data may lead to new speculation about the cause of the leaks. In particular, it is alleged that the analysts shared their information with NATO.

The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm do not rule out the possibility of targeted sabotage. Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented, so it is impossible to determine the timing of repairs. The GP opened a case on an act of international terrorism.

On October 31, President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom had received permission to survey the site of the Nord Stream explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the survey. The head of state also called the explosion at Nord Stream an obvious terrorist attack.