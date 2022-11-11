MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. A British mercenary was seriously injured during a battle in Ukraine, during which another mercenary, Simon Lingard, was killed, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Earlier, Sky News reported that British mercenary Simon Lingard died in Ukraine. The TV channel did not indicate exactly where he died.

A former British paratrooper is undergoing brain surgery after he was injured in a clash that claimed the life of another British volunteer.

It is noted that the mercenary was injured near the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) in the Donbass.

An unknown injured Briton in a life-threatening condition was airlifted to a hospital in western Ukraine.