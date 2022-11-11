World

British mercenary was seriously injured in the battle near Artemovsk, media reported

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. A British mercenary was seriously injured during a battle in Ukraine, during which another mercenary, Simon Lingard, was killed, according to the Telegraph newspaper.
Earlier, Sky News reported that British mercenary Simon Lingard died in Ukraine. The TV channel did not indicate exactly where he died.
British mercenary released during exchange decides to return to Ukraine

A former British paratrooper is undergoing brain surgery after he was injured in a clash that claimed the life of another British volunteer.
It is noted that the mercenary was injured near the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) in the Donbass.
An unknown injured Briton in a life-threatening condition was airlifted to a hospital in western Ukraine.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that more than 8,000 mercenaries from more than 60 states came to Ukraine, such support for the Kyiv regime increases the involvement of Western countries in what is happening in Ukraine.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

