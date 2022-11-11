In Salisbury, on March 4, 2018, former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, previously convicted in Russia for treason, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned, which provoked an international scandal. Scotland Yard later confirmed that the other man and woman were poisoned with the same substance as the Skripals. Don Sturges, 44, who suffered from poisoning, died on July 8 at the Salisbury District Hospital. London believes that the Russian state was involved in the poisoning of the Skripals with A234, and Sturges was an accidental victim. Moscow categorically denies this. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the “Skripal case” is crumbling before our eyes due to the lack of any evidence of Russia’s guilt. The Russian Foreign Ministry sent dozens of diplomatic notes to the Foreign Office demanding that Russia be granted access to the investigation, affected citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as a request for legal assistance and proposals for cooperation, including a joint investigation.