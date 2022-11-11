World
Media: Investigation of the “Skripal case” will establish whether the accusation of Russia is true
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Former UK Supreme Court Judge Lord Hughes said the Skripal trial is aimed at determining whether London did the right thing by accusing Moscow of poisoning, the Independent newspaper reported.
In Salisbury, on March 4, 2018, former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, previously convicted in Russia for treason, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned, which provoked an international scandal. Scotland Yard later confirmed that the other man and woman were poisoned with the same substance as the Skripals. Don Sturges, 44, who suffered from poisoning, died on July 8 at the Salisbury District Hospital. London believes that the Russian state was involved in the poisoning of the Skripals with A234, and Sturges was an accidental victim. Moscow categorically denies this. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the “Skripal case” is crumbling before our eyes due to the lack of any evidence of Russia’s guilt. The Russian Foreign Ministry sent dozens of diplomatic notes to the Foreign Office demanding that Russia be granted access to the investigation, affected citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as a request for legal assistance and proposals for cooperation, including a joint investigation.
“Part of my function is to determine whether they (government representatives) were right (claiming responsibility for the attack) or not,” said Lord Hughes, who led the investigation into the death of Sturges.
At the same time, Kathree McGahey, a lawyer representing the government, said that the dissemination of investigation materials could contribute to the preparation of another attack by “a hostile state or a terrorist.”
September 2, 20:10
Russia demanded from the British Foreign Office to provide information about the Skripals
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report