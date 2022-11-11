The UN announced the shipment of the first batch of Russian fertilizers to Malawi

GENEVA, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The first batch of Russian fertilizers will be sent to Malawi within a week, the UN Secretary General’s office said in a statement.

“It is expected that the first ship with fertilizers will leave for Malawi next week,” the UN Secretary General’s office said in a statement following the talks.

In July, in Istanbul, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN signed multilateral agreements to lift restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export, as well as to assist Moscow in the export of Ukrainian grain. Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative to the UN, noted that the part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working. The contract expires November 19th.