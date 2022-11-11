World
The UN announced the shipment of the first batch of Russian fertilizers to Malawi
GENEVA, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The first batch of Russian fertilizers will be sent to Malawi within a week, the UN Secretary General’s office said in a statement.
During the talks in Geneva, representatives of the World Organization informed Moscow about the recently issued general licenses and the supply of fertilizers to developing countries. They also drew attention to the ongoing engagement with the private sector and Member States.
“It is expected that the first ship with fertilizers will leave for Malawi next week,” the UN Secretary General’s office said in a statement following the talks.
As Reuters reported on Friday, the Netherlands allowed the shipment to Malawi of 20,000 tons of Russian fertilizer stuck in the port of Rotterdam due to sanctions. The agency noted that the Dutch government did so after receiving a request from the United Nations. The country’s Foreign Ministry said that the cargo should be sent to Malawi through the UN World Food Program (WFP).
All states should cooperate in the implementation of the food deal, because the world needs Russian grain and fertilizers, WFP Executive Director David Beasley told RIA Novosti.
In July, in Istanbul, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN signed multilateral agreements to lift restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export, as well as to assist Moscow in the export of Ukrainian grain. Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative to the UN, noted that the part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working. The contract expires November 19th.
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
