MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The United States is experiencing difficulties in providing Ukraine with equipment for heating and generating electricity, in particular for the Kharkiv region, according to Foreign Policy.

It is noted that since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Washington has been faced with the problems of providing Kyiv with the necessary material assistance, which has led to increased disappointment in both countries.

“The inability of the American side to provide material assistance, including food, to help Ukrainians survive the winter with negative temperatures also caused problems, since Kyiv took vast territories … in the east of the Kharkiv region and in the south,” the magazine writes.

According to Foreign Policy, the administration of US President Joe Biden and non-governmental organizations find it difficult to satisfy Ukraine’s requests, as they are accustomed to providing material assistance to countries with warmer climates.

According to the publication, Ukrainian officials urged American colleagues to use the funds provided by the law on lend-lease for Ukraine to purchase equipment for Kyiv.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country, from Kharkov and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all over the country. Volodymyr Zelensky on November 1 said that about 40% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine was damaged, which led to massive power outages.