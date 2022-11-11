Russia confirms that Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Russian government confirmed on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit to be held next week on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russian president rules out use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov reported that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the G20 meeting on behalf of Russia.

For its part, from the Russian embassy in Indonesia, they announced that President Putin could participate virtually in the event and confirmed that Foreign Minister Lavrov will lead the delegation at the G20 meeting in Bali.

Russian President Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali in person. Russian delegation to be led by FM Lavrov. This is the 2nd time in a row that Russian President is giving the G20 annual summit a miss. He did not attend the Italy summit last year amid covid crisis.

— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant)

November 10, 2022

Moscow had already reported Putin’s absence during the summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is being held in Cambodia.

Yulia Tomskaya, chief of protocol at the embassy said, “I can confirm that Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20. President Putin’s program is still being worked out, he could participate virtually.”

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)

November 10, 2022

For months there had been speculation about the presence of the Russian president at this summit that will take place on November 15 and 16 on the island of Indonesia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report