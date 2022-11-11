Nicole weakens to a tropical storm as it touches Florida, USA | News

Report This Content

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Thursday that Tropical Storm Nicole weakened after making landfall in the state of Florida, where mandatory evacuation orders were issued in three counties.

In this sense, the entity specified that Nicole officially made landfall at 03:00 (local time), at which time it presented sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Before the arrival of the weather event, the US authorities had issued a hurricane warning for a 240-mile coastal stretch that included the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, where NASA’s new lunar rocket was anchored to its launch pad to resist Storm.

Storm surge watches had also been issued for much of Florida’s Atlantic coast, as wind-driven waves were forecast to wash up on beaches and rush inland to flood low-lying areas beyond the coast.

According to the NHC, Nicole was expected to have less force at landfall than Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm.

However, authorities have warned that Nicole remains a formidable threat, especially to coastal structures and foundations weakened by Ian.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



