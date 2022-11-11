They address the role of youth against climate change at COP27 | News

The Twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP27 continued this Thursday on its fifth day to focus on the role of youth and science in this regard.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “despite the worsening climate crisis, I remain hopeful, because of the young people who have been tireless in holding decision-makers to account.”

The summit’s first Youth Envoy, Omnia el Omrani, emphasized that young people “need to be part of the decision-making process, but it has to be in a meaningful way, not symbolic.”

Despite the worsening climate crisis, I remain hopeful – because of the young people who have been relentless in holding decision-makers to account.

Here’s my message to them from #COP27:

I pledge to you that I will not let leaders off the hook.

I urge you to never give up! pic.twitter.com/Y1zwj6nNk6

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

November 9, 2022

According to the Egyptian representative, youth receives the most disproportionate consequences of climate change while she assured that it is the “most affected demographic group on Earth”.

In this sense, UNICEF has specified that around 1,000 million children are at “extremely high” risk of being affected by climate change, meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) detailed that more than one million die each year of infants due to environmental conditions.

Within the framework of the Youth and Future Generations Day, different associations emphasized the need to articulate the dialogue between the various actors of the ecosystem, as well as the importance of increasing sanctions against entities that threaten the environment.

On the other hand, several activists have decided not to attend the meeting. Such is the case of the young Greta Thunberg, who expressed that COP 27 constitutes an opportunity for the power elites to promote “eco-laundering”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



