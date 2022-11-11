China denounces that the US is trying to curb its development | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



China rejected this Thursday the decision of the United States Government to extend restrictions on the exchange of companies from both countries, applied since the mandate of former President Donald Trump, also denouncing that these measures seek to limit the development of the Asian country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China ratifies commitment to fight climate change

In this sense, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, pointed out that the US will continue with the erroneous practice of the previous administration, imposing a ban on investments in Chinese companies, supposedly related to the army.

“The US action completely ignores the facts and the real situation of the relevant companies, in addition to violating the rules of the market,” the entity said.

He further added that this not only harms the legitimate rights and interests of small companies, but also harms the interests of global investments, including those from the United States.

As part of the necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its companies, the Asian government proclaimed that behind these measures lies the objective of hindering the country’s economic progress.

#China reiterates its position on dialogue on climate change with #USAsuspended in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, but ensures that climate envoys from both countries have maintained informal communication pic.twitter.com/joihFN9lXr

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

November 10, 2022

Likewise, he reiterated that these efforts by the White House constitute an important destabilizing element for global supply chains.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report