Public transport workers strike in France | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Public transport workers in Paris, the French capital, staged a strike on Thursday to demand a wage increase and better working conditions in the face of inflation in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

French Public Health declares bronchiolitis epidemic

The strike was promoted by the union of the Autonomous Administration of Paris Transport (RATP, for its acronym in French) and the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) union, which also called for mobilizations in all French sectors.

The general secretary of the UNSA RATP union, Arole Lamasse, declared to a local media that they do not rule out the option of extending the strike if they did not receive answers to their demands

“If our demands are not fully met, the action will last much longer than today,” Lamasse said.

[Mouvement Social] À la suite d’un préavis appelant à une journée de grève interprofessionnelle le jeudi 10 novembre, la #RATP prévoit un traffic fortement perturbé sur les réseaux RER et Métro et perturbé sur le réseau de surface (Bus et Tramway) ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/25HofhV9pm

— RATP Group (@RATPgroup)

November 9, 2022

Of the 16 lines of the Paris metro, at least two, which are automated, worked normally on this day, while five were closed and the others had reduced service, presenting delays.

The suspension of the service in surface transport was also reported, generating heavy traffic jams in the rush hour in the city.

For its part, the CGT expressed through its account on the social network Twitter that the increase in wages continues to be an emergency.

In addition, he mentioned that the mobilization of this day is added to those carried out in the past months of September and October, in which the immediate need to raise wages due to the increase in inflation was also highlighted.

Mobilizations du 10 novembre: increase the salaries remain an urgency! The CGT appeals to the ensemble of laborers to rester mobilisées pour gagner des augmentations de salaires, des minimas sociaux, de pensions et imposer un nouveau choix de société! pic.twitter.com/z3SnC3MN10

— The CGT (@lacgtcommunique)

November 10, 2022

The secretary of the CGT, Vincent Gautheron, noted that the salary increase in response to the past mobilizations was 1.1 percent in contrast to the increase in inflation.

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (INSEE, for its acronym in French) indicated at the time that food prices rose 9.9 percent in September, while energy prices increased by approximately 17, 8 percent.

For October, inflation in France reached 6.2 percent, representing a maximum in 37 years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report