Report at least 11 dead after fire in Malé, Maldives | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



So far 11 people have died and at least 15 are missing after a large fire reported this Thursday in Male, the capital of the Maldives.

CMIO.org in sequence:

6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves six dead and damages in Nepal

According to preliminary reports from local authorities, the police have not yet been able to identify the causes of the fire, and the Department of Serious and Organized Crimes is investigating the case.

“The police are trying to identify those who died and those receiving treatment for the incident,” the police force said on its Twitter account.

މ.ނިރުފެހިގައި ހުރި ގަރާޖެއްގައި ވަގުތެއްގައި ހިނގާ ދިޔަ އަލިފާނުގެ ހާދިސާއާއި ގުޅިގެން މިއޮތޯރިޓީން މަސައްކަތުގެ އަދާހަމަ. pic.twitter.com/fUcYuyaXo2

— NDMA Maldives (@NDMAmv)

November 10, 2022

It transpired in local media that putting out the flames was a titanic task, due to the explosion of a significant number of liquefied gas cylinders.

The fire apparently started in a car garage of a building, which on the first floor houses homes of workers from countries such as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

���������� ����. ނިރުފެހި ގޭގައި އަލިފާނުގެ ހާދިސާގައި ނިޔާވެފައިވާ މީހުނާއި ފަރުވާދެމުންދާ މީހުންގެ މައުލޫމާތު މަސައްކަތް ފުލުހުން ދަނީ ކުރަމުންނެވެ.

— Maldives Police (@PoliceMv)

November 10, 2022

The health and rescue authorities indicated that at least 28 people were evacuated from the building, and they are provided with the required psychological help and support.

It is worth mentioning that local newspapers also revealed that this fire is the third identified in this place. The previous one happened less than three months ago.

The head of the Maldives Defense Forces, Major General Abdullah Shamal, expressed his condolences to the relatives and showed his support for the victims.

“Our prayers are with the victims of last night’s tragic fire incident. Sincere condolences to the grieving families. May Allah grant them the strength to cope with this tragedy,” he stated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report