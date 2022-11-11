Police murdered with a knife in Brussels, Belgium | News

Report This Content

The Belgian Prosecutor’s Office reported this Thursday that a police officer died and another was seriously injured, after being stabbed by a person in the municipality of Schaerbeek, located in the north of Brussels (capital).

The entity reported that the attack occurred around 7:15 p.m. (local time), when the perpetrator approached the police vehicle and one of the officers lowered the window, stabbed him in the neck.

Then he attacked his partner in the arm, who managed to ask for reinforcements who opened fire on the suspect.

What a horrible drama. Cet événement me brise le coeur. I thought about you avant tout aux proches, aux membres de la zone de police et à l’ensemble de la police.

— Annelies Verlinden (@AnneliesVl)

November 10, 2022

The police officers were taken to hospital, but the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that one of them died of his injuries.

Local media report that prior to the attack, the perpetrator had appeared at the Evere police station, and expressed his intention to attack the police.

Police agents questioned him but decided to release him warning that he should see a psychiatrist.

Local sources indicate that before attacking the agents, the man shouted the phrase “Allahu Akbar”, so the case was investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“A perimeter has been established and several investigations have been ordered to find out exactly what happened,” prosecutor Sarah Durant said.

Reactions to the attack

After hearing the facts, the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, expressed his condolences to family and friends of the deceased police officer through his Twitter social network account.

Likewise, the Belgian Minister of the Interior, Anneliez Verlinden, described the act as unacceptable and referred to maintaining contact with the local and police authorities.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed concern about the murder of a police officer in the line of duty.





