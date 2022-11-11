World

Al-Nusra militants* carried out three attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 27 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* carried out three shellings in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in a day, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR, said.
“Over the past 24 hours, three shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *. One shelling in the province of Idlib, one shelling in the province of Latakia, and one shelling in the province of Hama,” Yegorov said at the briefing.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
October 18, 22:14

Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed an ammunition depot in the province of Idlib

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 27 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Zelensky said that the forces of Ukraine are at the level of NATO countries

48 mins ago

The Dutch authorities announced the complete filling of the Bergemer gas storage

1 hour ago

Blinken does not plan to communicate with Lavrov at the G20 summit, said the State Department

2 hours ago

Zelensky announced insufficient assistance to Kyiv from world leaders

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.