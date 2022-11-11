Al-Nusra militants* carried out three attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* carried out three shellings in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in a day, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR, said.

“Over the past 24 hours, three shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *. One shelling in the province of Idlib, one shelling in the province of Latakia, and one shelling in the province of Hama,” Yegorov said at the briefing.