Zelensky said that the forces of Ukraine are at the level of NATO countries
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky argues that Ukraine’s forces are at the same level as in NATO member countries, so he considers Kyiv’s intention to join the alliance to be honest.
“We are sure that we have already shown the capabilities of our forces to the whole world. In terms of the level of training, in terms of the stability of our defense system. I think that we are at least at the same level as the NATO member countries. And I think it would be fair, if we were in the same security circle and in the same security alliance… if this path takes longer than we can afford, then along the way we need security guarantees so that we can achieve NATO membership. Because everyone says that the doors to NATO are open, but you need to reach these doors,” Zelensky said in an interview with CNN.
He also added that the public in NATO member countries supports Ukraine, but a number of leaders of these countries are still not in favor of Kyiv joining the alliance.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
