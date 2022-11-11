World

Zelensky said that the forces of Ukraine are at the level of NATO countries

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky argues that Ukraine’s forces are at the same level as in NATO member countries, so he considers Kyiv’s intention to join the alliance to be honest.
“We are sure that we have already shown the capabilities of our forces to the whole world. In terms of the level of training, in terms of the stability of our defense system. I think that we are at least at the same level as the NATO member countries. And I think it would be fair, if we were in the same security circle and in the same security alliance… if this path takes longer than we can afford, then along the way we need security guarantees so that we can achieve NATO membership. Because everyone says that the doors to NATO are open, but you need to reach these doors,” Zelensky said in an interview with CNN.
He also added that the public in NATO member countries supports Ukraine, but a number of leaders of these countries are still not in favor of Kyiv joining the alliance.
Yesterday, 19:42

American Colonel Revealed Zelensky’s Secret Agreement with the US

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Al-Nusra militants* carried out three attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone

27 mins ago

The Dutch authorities announced the complete filling of the Bergemer gas storage

1 hour ago

Blinken does not plan to communicate with Lavrov at the G20 summit, said the State Department

2 hours ago

Zelensky announced insufficient assistance to Kyiv from world leaders

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.