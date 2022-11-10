World

The Dutch authorities announced the complete filling of the Bergemer gas storage

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Located north of Amsterdam, the Bergemer gas storage facility, which is one of the largest gas storage facilities in Europe, is 100% full, Reuters reported, citing Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten.
“The good news is that the Bergemer gas storage facility, the largest gas storage facility in Western Europe, is now completely full,” the minister’s agency quoted the minister as saying.
Rapid filling of gas storage facilities will help the Netherlands prepare for winter, Jetten said.
Gas storage facilities in the Netherlands are reported to be 92% full at present.
Egg prices rise in the Netherlands due to high inflation and bird flu

